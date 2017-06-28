× What is the SNES Classic & Retro Game Subscription Service?

Nintendo announced the release date of their SNES classic for September 29. What is the SNES classic? Review and Preview Editor at EGM Now Ray Carsillo tells us. Ray also breaks down Nintendo’s upcoming Switch online subscription service that includes a retro game feature in 2018. The DC and Looney Tune Cross over which started today (June 28) is discussed.

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine