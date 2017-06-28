× Military heroes are coming to Chicago to compete in the Warrior Games

Iraq war veteran Darienne Page Rakestraw joins Justin to discuss the upcoming Warrior Games, being held in Chicago from June 30th through July 8th. Darienne talks about her involvement with the games, what it means for the city of Chicago to get the Warrior Games, making the transition from military to civilian life, her previous jobs serving for the Obama administration, how coming from a military family helped her dealing with other military families during her time in The White House and what she’s looking forward to during the Warrior Games competition over the course of the next week.

