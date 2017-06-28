× The Opening Bell 6/28/17: The Cook County Beverage Tax Begins This Weekend

There has been ample concern about the proposed beverage tax on sugary drinks in Cook County, adding an additional $0.01 per ounce on certain sugary drinks. Steve talked with Rob Karr (President and CEO of Illinois Retail Merchants Association) who is working to file a temporary restraining order against the tax to develop the tax in a more accurate way. Steve then turned to the education realm when the National Center for Education released a study finding 40 percent of all college and graduate students are 25 years of age or older. Adam Hitzeman (Director of Marketing & Communication at MacCormac College) touched on how the administration is seeing the style of education change as a result of this.