The John Williams Show Full Podcast 06.28.17: CPD Code of Silence, Supreme Court cases, $70,000 a day CPS loans

Three Chicago Police Department officers have been indicted for potentially having hidden the details of the Laquan McDonald shooting. Civil Rights Attorney Christopher Smith explains why this might have been a result of the Code of Silence. Then, Northwestern University Professor of Law John McGinnis breaks down three potential Supreme Court cases out this week, including that which involves Masterpiece Cakeshop and a now-married gay couple. Finally, Chicago Tribune Government Finance Reporter Peter Matuszak explains why the Chicago Public Schools will owe $70,000 a day through September, and potentially through December. Listeners weigh in.