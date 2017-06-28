× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 6-28-17

Now this is another gem of a show! On tonight’s episode of The Download, The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher tells us if we are close to getting a state budget deal done, Michael Darling, the James W. Alsdorf Chief Curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art talks about the immensely popular Takashi Murakami exhibition, Darienne Page Rakestraw gets us excited about the Warrior Games, which are being held in Chicago starting on Friday, we are introduced to rising Chicago music producer oddCouple and since it’s Wednesday, The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your collectibles on “The Swap Meet!”

