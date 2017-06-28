× The Carry Out 6-28-17: “Didn’t it seem like Trump treated the Cubs players like they were there because they sold the most candy bars?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the showdown over the state budget continuing down in Springfield, Governor Rauner threatening to keep lawmakers in Springfield until a deal gets done, Chicago City Council tightening the rules on massage therapy, the Emanuel administration moving to close the Ohio St. underpass, scientists inventing new flu shot technology, the Cubs visiting President Trump at The White House, Miguel Montero being designated for assignment after throwing pitcher Jake Arrieta under the bus, Carlos Rodon getting his first start of the year as the Sox continue their series against the Yankees, Phil Jackson leaving the New York Knicks, the Houston Rockets trading for Chris Paul and inventors creating a robot gripper that could clean up space junk.

