× Steve Cochran Full Show 06.28.17: Nice smile

It’s Wednesday and there still isn’t a budget but we are hopeful…or are we? Karen Conti stopped by the studio to talk about the travel ban and the police officers involved in the LaQuan McDonald case. Allstate agent Jose Fernandez checked in on safe driving and some of his side hobbies, like tasting coffee. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson joined the show to discuss the efforts to repair relationships and solve problems in the community. And comedian Vicki Lawrence makes us laugh.