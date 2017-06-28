× Should kids under 13 be forbidden from using smart phones? Dr. Karen Phillip weighs in!

A group in Colorado wants to make it illegal for anyone younger than 13 to own a smart phone because they say it’s having a negative impact on their physical and mental health. Dr. Karen Phillip discusses that and how technology is changing all of us when she joins Nick Digilio.

Plus details about how her hypnotherapy recordings can help you and her latest book: “OMG We’re Getting Married!”

