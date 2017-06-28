× School may be out for summer, but kids & teens still can get free lunches

CHICAGO — School may be out for the summer, but children and teens can get a free lunch through Chicago Public Schools.

The LunchStop program offers a meal to anyone younger than 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 96 locations in the city. The program started Monday and runs through Aug. 25.

Last year, LunchStop served about 95,000 meals at 50 locations in the city.