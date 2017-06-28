× Professor John McGinnis on SCOTUS case docket: “Not just giving someone a cake that tastes good, but being part of an expressive society”

Northwestern University Law Professor John McGinnis explains the arguments on either side of select Supreme Court cases, publicly released this week. John and Professor McGinnis debate classifications of the role of freedom speech in the case of the gay couple, who was denied service by a Colorado cake shop. Then, Professor McGinnis tells John whether or not he believes President Trump’s travel ban and the Draft Kings cases are worth being heard by the Supreme Court.