× “Primordial Bop” revisited: Andrew Robb, Mike Christensen and Randy Johnson bring back the music of Tribe

Dave Hoekstra visits with Andrew Robb, Mike Christensen and Randy Johnson of The Tree, appearing July 4th at Phyllis’ Musical Inn in Wicker Park. They talk about their time with defunct Chicago “alt-everything” outfit Tribe, the lo-fi feel of their music and the emphasis on risk taking and improvisation in their songwriting, why they decided to reform the band for the 30th anniversary of their album Primordial Bop, and more.