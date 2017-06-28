× Powell: Cubs Make Right Call By Cutting Montero

By Kevin Powell

Miguel Montero told the ‘truth,’ and now he doesn’t have a job. That’s the way it works in professional sports sometimes. If you haven’t been keeping up with the Cubs soap opera over the past 24 hours, here’s what happened:

–The Nationals steal a franchise-record seven bases in their 6-1 win over the Cubs Tuesday night

–Miguel Montero had this to say afterwards: “It really sucked because the stolen bases go one me but when you really look at it the pitcher doesn’t give me any time so yeah, ‘Miggy can’t throw anyone out’ but my pitchers don’t hald anyone on. …It really sucks, but it is what it is. I’ve got to take full responsibility, but I would like a little help.”

–Then Anthony Rizzo went on WMVP-AM 1000 Wednesday morning to respond: “We win as a team, we lose as a team. If you start pointing fingers, I think that just labels you as a selfish player. We have another catcher that throws out everyone.”

–After all of that, Montero told the Sun-Times that ‘People can’t handle the truth.’

Miguel Montero after Cubs cut him: `People can't handle the truth' https://t.co/YLWQiTG00d via @suntimes — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) June 28, 2017

Montero did tell the truth, but the truth doesn’t always need to be said publicly. Especially in a season when not a whole lot is going the Cubs way. They’ve hovered around 500 for most the year. They’ve been inconsistent. The last thing they need is a backup catcher causing friction in the clubhouse.

If you want a close look at the struggles on the field between Jake Arrieta and Miguel Montero read this FanGraphs piece.

I’ve enjoyed covering Montero. He always provides a great quote, and has been gracious in the locker room after games. As a member of the media I selfishly enjoy moments like these. It gives us something to talk about. But if you’re the Cubs, you can’t afford something like this. Fans and the media want headline-grabbing quotes, sports organizations do not. Some people just can’t handle the truth.

It was an awesome ride. Winning the World Series was simply fantastic. Thank you to my teammates – good luck to everyone of you. — Miguel Montero (@miggymont26) June 28, 2017

With Montero out of the picture, it’s Victor Caratini time. He’s slashing .343/.384/.539 at Triple-A Iowa this season to go along with eight homers.

Here we are in late June of the Cubs title defense. They’re a game over 500, Kyle Schwarber is in Triple-A, Caratini is in the majors and Montero (who recorded the winning RBI in last years’s World Series) has been cut. That’s the truth.

Kevin Powell covers Chicago baseball for WGN Radio and anchors sports on The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, M-F/3-7p. Follow on twitter @kpowell720