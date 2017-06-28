× Potential Illinois Grant, That Will Allow Those Who Receive Government Assistance to Start a Small Business

On May 29th an Illinois bill passed both houses that will allow those who receive state assistance to be eligible for a grant, which will allow them to develop a new start up business. As of June 27, 2017 the bill has been sent to Governor Rauner. Primary Sponsor of this bill is Illinois State Representative of the 31st District, Mary Flowers. Representative Flowers explains the benefits of the: DHS Small Business Grant HB0736 & how this grant will be doable in Illinois’s current budget situation.

