CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 26: U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (R) listen as Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson (C) speaks at a press conference to announce the use of a mobile ballistics lab being operated by the Bureau of Alcohol Tabaco and Firearms (ATF) in Chicago to help process ballistic evidence at crime scenes on June 26, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The city of Chicago typically leads the nations in shooting and gun related homicides. This year the city has had about 300 people killed and more than 1700 wounded by gunfire. On June 1, a task force was formed by the Chicago police, Illinois state police and the ATF to combat the gun violence in the city. ATF has formed similar task forces on a temporary basis to fight regional spikes in gun violence. Chicago's task force is the only one in the nation formed with the idea to be permanent. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson: ‘We need to keep the rank and file more informed’
Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson joins The Steve Cochran Show to talk about what the force needs to do to repair their relationships in the community. He points out the majority of the people that make up the police force want to do a good job and they are working on weeding out the few bad apples.