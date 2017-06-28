× No Coast Cinema Ep. 7 | Julian Antos, Music Box Theatre

On this episode of No Coast Cinema, Tom and Conor chat with Julian Antos, technical director at the Music Box Theatre and programmer of the 70mm Film Fest.

Julian talks about the history and qualities of the 70mm film format and gives a sneak preview of the Music Box’s upcoming fest which runs June 30th to July 15th. Get your tickets here.

Plus, Jake Weisman of Capra Movie House returns to “Enter The Cage” and talk about the 20th anniversary of “Con Air” and its legacy in the action film canon.

