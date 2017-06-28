× Museum of Contemporary Art Chief Curator Michael Darling: “We want to still keep showing the best art that is being made around the world”

Michael Darling, the James W. Alsdorf Chief Curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art, joins Justin to discuss the hugely popular Takashi Murakami exhibition, “The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg.” Michael talks about what drew him to Murakami’s work, why he wanted to bring this exhibit to the MCA, the challenge in trying to get people to look at Murakami’s work differently, the popularity of the exhibit, trying to find exhibitions that have broad appeal while not compromising the integrity of the museum, the role that social media plays in the popularity of the exhibit, the process Murakami uses to execute his artistic vision and what we can look forward to seeing at the museum in the coming months and years.

