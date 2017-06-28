Dr. John Duffy: The importance of stepping out of context
Dr. John Duffy is a an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. He joins Wendy and Dane to talk about the importance of stepping out your routine and context, which can include traveling, taking up a new hobby, and more.
