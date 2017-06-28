× Chicago artist you should know: oddCouple

The tremendous young music producer oddCouple joins Justin to talk about his career, how he became interested in producing music, the artists that influenced him while he was growing up, what it is like producing in such a hot music scene, how he never wants to be held in a box, collaborating with some of the most talented young artists, wanting his sound to define an era, the importance of getting to know the artists he works with, how the boundaries between artist and fan are breaking down, creating art that tackles real life issues, his latest record, “Liberation” and the upcoming “Lakeside4Cast Festival” that features a collection of Chicago and Milwaukee’s most talented artists.

