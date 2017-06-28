× Celebrating Chicago’s most intimate bar: The Matchbox turns 22

Dave Hoekstra visits with managers Chris Fields and Tony Mata of The Matchbox, beloved neighborhood bar at the corner of Milwaukee and Odgen Ave. Along with musician Tom Gerlach, they talk about the bar’s upcoming 22nd anniversary party on July 4th, featuring live music from Gerlach’s band Situation Davis and food from sister restaurant Silver Palm. They talk about the bar’s diverse crowd and neighborhood feel, some of the popular cocktails that are resurfacing among bar patrons, the sandwich at the Palm that impressed Anthony Bourdain, and more.