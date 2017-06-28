× Allstate Agent Jose Fernandez on the 13th annual Allstate America’s Best Drivers Report

Jose Fernandez stopped by the Allstate Showcase Studio to visit with The Steve Cochran Show. Jose has been an Allstate agency owner for more than two years. He has two agencies in Chicago, located at 1015 W. Madison and 4044 N. Elston. His favorite part of the job is being a part of the fabric of the local communities he serves, and building relationships with the families and businesses he works with on a daily basis.