Wintrust Business Lunch 6/27/17: Chicago’s Hyperloop, Failing College Kids, & Improv in Medicine

Consumer Confidence, International Monetary Fund, and other reports busy the market today and thankfully Jon Najarian sorted through how they impact the markets and the developing news of various major companies being hit with another global cyber attack. Steve then checked in with Andrew Herrmann to throw around an idea of making the train to O’hare from downtown more efficient, Suzanne Muchin told Steve about how Smith College is teaching kids how to fail, and Kelly Leonard shared his experience last week at the Aspen Ideas Festival focusing on improv in healthcare.