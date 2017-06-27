× Washington Post Reporter Renea Merle: Martin Shkreli would have raised pharmaceutical prices higher than 5,000%

Washington Post DC Reporter Renea Merle gives john the backstory to the Ponzi-like scheme and behaviors of “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli. She stands outside of the courthouse and explains why it’s been difficult to compile a jury, out of 200 contenders, on the case of the “most hated man in America.”