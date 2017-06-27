Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, June 26, 2017. Even with his federal securities fraud trial set to begin Monday, Shkreli has blatantly defied his attorneys' advice to lay low. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Washington Post Reporter Renea Merle: Martin Shkreli would have raised pharmaceutical prices higher than 5,000%
Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, June 26, 2017. Even with his federal securities fraud trial set to begin Monday, Shkreli has blatantly defied his attorneys' advice to lay low. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Washington Post DC Reporter Renea Merle gives john the backstory to the Ponzi-like scheme and behaviors of “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli. She stands outside of the courthouse and explains why it’s been difficult to compile a jury, out of 200 contenders, on the case of the “most hated man in America.”