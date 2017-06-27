Patti Vasquez brings her late night crew to Studio L’Amour to learn the art of burlesque from Michelle L’Amour.
Video and photos: Patti Vasquez learns the art of burlesque from Michelle L’Amour
-
Patti and the crew chow down on Via Vento, Lane Tech’s New Sensory Room, and the Political Round Table! | Full Show (March 31st)
-
Patti Tries “Trendy” Foods, The Agency Theater Collective’s “Skin to Skin”, How to Achieve Your Best Life and A Visit From The Satanic Burlesque | Full Show (March 21st)
-
Full Show: Pretty Late With Patti Vasquez-March 14, 2017
-
Highwood Festivities, Guard Llama’s Shark Tank Appearance, Clown Car To Sicily and AlleyCat’s Cabaret Live in Studio! | (Full Show April 11th)
-
Drinkers With Writing Problems, Broken English Opens Up in Lincoln Park and Psychic Readings with Dr. Lars Dingman | (Full Show April 12th)
-
-
Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez 3-16-2017: Never Have I Ever
-
The Chicago Pizza Summit Joins Patti Live In Studio and Music from Chicago’s Own Donnie Biggins! | Full Show (April 3rd)
-
Chop Shop Chicago, Jared Rabin, Erica Nicole Clark and SXSW | Full Show (March 13th)
-
Weekend Plans + Chicago Culinary Kitchen Thanks
-
Odysseo, Cavalia’s new adventure live in studio, Pallette Serves up breakfast, Songfinch helps Musicians, and the gang recreates a scene from “Bridesmaids” | (Full Show April 7th)
-
-
Comedian Steven Brody Stevens Live in Studio, Marijuana Industry could be bigger than the NFL in 2020, Terrific food from “Blue Goose Market” and more! | Full Show (May 24th)
-
“Patti’s Postcards from Home”, Cupcake Fantasies and The Political Round Table | Full Show (March 10th)
-
The Latest in Technology, Rare Whiskey, Sports Drinks, and Your Summer Reading Selection on Tonight’s Show! | Full Show (June 6th)