The Opening Bell 6/27/17: Fiery Hoverboards & Hazardous Fidget Spinners – Summer Toys to Avoid

The summer is synonymous with new toy releases, but the most popular toy of the summer so far is the fidget spinner. Steve chatted with Joan Siff (President of World Against Toys Causing Harm) about how the spinners are actually a huge harm to young children along with a list of other toys on the market today. Steve then chatted with the source of the fiduciary confusion for consumers, Geoffrey Brown (CEO of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors), to wade through the basic changes for clients and companies going forward.