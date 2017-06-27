× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 6-27-17

We have another terrific show for you this evening. On tonight’s episode of The Download, Signature Bank founders Mick O’Rourke, Kevin Bastuga and Bryan Duncan explain to us how they help small businesses prosper, Smashing Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin chats about his life in music, Jacob Burns of the Chicago Botanic Garden answers all of your gardening questions and since it’s Tuesday, we end the show with “The Worst,” where we complain about the worst things in society…for prizes!

