The Chicago Way w/John Kass (06/27/17): Ald. Ameya Pawar makes the case for Illinois’ “New Deal,” Kasso sings for Illinois, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 66 (06/27/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Ald. Ameya Pawar (47th), the progressive candidate for the governor’s office to talk about his “New Deal” for the Land of Lincoln, discuss his familial connection with the working class of Illinois, and answer the question: “Why run as a Democrat for governor of a state run by Boss Madigan?” Plus, Kasso and Jeff dole out some 4th of July recipes that are sure to please, including Greek-style ribs, brined potatoes, and corn on the cob.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3369884/3369884_2017-06-27-122024.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

