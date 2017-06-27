× The Carry Out 6-27-17: “Is the state budget crisis over or will I have to change my scratch off lottery games for next week?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Mitch McConnell delaying a vote on legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act, GOP Senators being called to the White House to speak to President Trump, the Washington Post reporting that President Trump has a fake Time Magazine cover that hangs in at least four of President Trump’s golf resorts, Speaker Madigan presenting a budget proposal, the Cubs beating the Nationals, the Sox losing again to the Yankees, the Cubs getting a World Series bump in All-Star voting, the Bulls newcomers being introduced, speculation about a “super team” coming to Cleveland and Jewel-Osco unveiling a new mascot.

