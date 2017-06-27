× #TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Another day, another massive cyber attack

It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk about the massive cyber attack hitting European businesses, WannaCry, the Amazon Echo Show’s lack of privacy, and much more.

