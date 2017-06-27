× Smashing Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin: “When we got together and started playing you knew it was going to be a great, crazy, dangerous ride”

Smashing Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin joins Justin to talk about his great career in music, how he grew up playing jazz music, what he learned from jazz that is still with him today, auditioning for the Smashing Pumpkins, the transition the band was making from “Gish” to their major label debut, “Siamese Dream,” going from local darlings to being one of the biggest rock bands in the world, his well-documented battles with addiction, the relationship between rock and roll and drug addiction, the bond he shares with Billy Corgan, the current state of the music industry, the importance of discipline, hard work and practice, the challenge of returning to jazz music after years of playing with Smashing Pumpkins and how he is preparing for the next Smashing Pumpkins tour.

