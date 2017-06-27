× Smalls Smoke Shack owner Joaquin Soler: “It’s really bittersweet for me to have had to make the decision to shut the restaurant down”

Smalls chef/owner Joaquin Soler joins Justin to talk about the recent news that the restaurant will be closing it’s doors, where his interest in food comes from, the basics of Filipino food, the challenge of running such a tiny restaurant, when he recognized the restaurant was going to be a huge success, the impact of a flattering feature in the Chicago Tribune, the importance of managing expectations, the challenge of maintaining superior quality and what he’s planning to do next.

