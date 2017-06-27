× How does a small bank compete against the giants?

It’s Tuesday so that means it’s Business Time! It’s “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Justin welcomes Signature Bank founders Mick O’Rourke, Kevin Bastuga and Bryan Duncan to discuss why they felt they needed to start Signature Bank, how their bank competes with bigger banks, investing in and embracing technology, the importance of relationship based banking, how they keep up with the changing needs of their customers, how they plan to serve the next generation of small business owners and what it means to be a Chicago-based business.

