Roe Conn Full Show (6/27/17): Sen. Durbin on the GOP health care plan, a real American Hero gets ready for the Warrior Games, and more…

Posted 7:00 PM, June 27, 2017, by , Updated at 11:59PM, June 28, 2017

The Roe Conn w/Anna Davlantes Full Show (6/27/17): WGN-TV’s Mark Suppelsa lays out the facts in a breaking news story involving a fiery crash downtown, columnist for Real Clear Politics A.B. Stoddard explains why Sen. Mitch McConnell pulled the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA), Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) talks about conversations he has had with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, Roe explains a theory he has about a panhandling dog, the Top Five@5 features Joe Namath weighs in on the Joe McEnroe/Serena Williams feud, and a real American Hero talks about his participation in the 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games.

