× Nailbiting Sports Finishes

On Monday night the Cubs almost blew a five run lead in the bottom of the ninth inspiring Nick Digilio and listeners to discuss other nail biting finishes in sports.

Plus in-depth analysis of JoJo, the new Jewel mascot, and the band Extreme!

