× Live from Studio 435: Show You Suck

The tremendous Chicago musician Show You Suck joins Justin in Studio 435 to talk about his great career, his creative approach to putting out music, learning to say “yes” to opportunities, not pigeonholing himself, Air Credits, his new collaboration with The Hood Internet, how his music has evolved through the years, the process of creating a song, where he draws inspiration, being a part of a thriving Chicago musical community, his forthcoming record, “Vacation Forever,” and his upcoming show at Taste of Chicago. He also performs a few songs (with Professor Fox and Mike Jaxx) including, “Cool,” “Crocs or Nah” and “Drop.”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio