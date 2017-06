× Less than 25 percent of Chicago kids go to ‘neighborhood high schools’

CHICAGO — If the neighborhood high school in Chicago isn’t dead, it’s on life-support.

Citywide, less than 1 out of 4 students attend their neighborhood high school, new data obtained by DNAinfo shows.

At some high schools, less than 4 percent of students attend even though the schools are supposed to serve students closest to where they live.