× Is your garden ready for the summer?

How is your garden doing this summer? Are your flowers looking good? What do you need to do to get the most out of your plants? Are you watering too much? Too little? How is the pruning coming along? Jacob Burns, curator of herbaceous perennial plants at the Chicago Botanic Garden is here to answer all of your gardening questions!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio