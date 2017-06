× “I think the trade created a lot more balance…and put the team in better shape” Scott King on The Blackhawks’ Trades, Draft and More

Scott King, co-host of the Blackhawks Crazy podcast and the man behind Chelsea Blogger, breaks down the teams’ trades, draft picks, Marian Hossa and more in this conversation with Nick Digilio.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)