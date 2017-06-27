× Grammy Winning Saxophonist, Frank Catalano

How do you get your start in music? If you are Grammy-winning Saxophonist Frank Catalano, a gun, a stolen car, Miles Davis, a little luck and gobs of talent comes to mind. Enjoy this intimate conversation with musician-entrepreneur Frank Catalano as he explains how he got his start playing Sax in some of the coolest clubs around, back in the day in Chicago, when he was just 16! Grab your favorite snack and listen in to The Celebrity Dinner Party with Elysabeth Alfano.

For more information, visit http://TheDinnerParty.tv/podcast .

Follow Elysabeth Alfano on Twitter and Instagram at @DinnerPartyChgo and @WgnRadio and on Facebook at The Dinner Party and @ Elysabeth Alfano. Subscribe to The Dinner Party with Elysabeth Alfano podcast on itunes and Soundcloud. For more information, visit TheDinnerParty.Tv.