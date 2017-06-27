× Dal Neitzel on the hidden $2m treasure: “What do you mean, ‘Nobody’s going to find it?'”

Millionaire Forrest Fenn wrote a poem of clues, meant to guide searchers to a $1 million treasure in the mountains of New Mexico, encased in a $25,000 antique chest. Dal Neitzel writes a blog meant to assist those who search for the gold. Dal explains to John the purpose of the search, and how those audacious may be able to find it.