FILE - In this March 22, 2013 file photo, Forrest Fenn sits in his home in Santa Fe, N.M. Randy Bilyeu, a treasure hunter from Colorado, disappeared in early January 2016 while searching for author Fenn's $2 million cache of gold and jewels in northern New Mexico. Santa Fe Police spokesman Greg Gurule said Tuesday, July 26, 2016, that the office of the medical investigator confirmed the remains recovered along the Rio Grande are those of Bilyeu. (AP Photo/Jeri Clausing,File)
Dal Neitzel on the hidden $2m treasure: “What do you mean, ‘Nobody’s going to find it?'”
Millionaire Forrest Fenn wrote a poem of clues, meant to guide searchers to a $1 million treasure in the mountains of New Mexico, encased in a $25,000 antique chest. Dal Neitzel writes a blog meant to assist those who search for the gold. Dal explains to John the purpose of the search, and how those audacious may be able to find it.