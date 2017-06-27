× Allstate Kid of the Week: Griffen S.

Griffen is 18 years old and he is an activist. For his entire life, his father had Multiple Sclerosis – a disease that took so much from him, including his ability to walk. One of the ways Griffen coped was by working with youth with disabilities and doing other service related activities.

About three years ago Griffen had a vision to change the world for the disabled community. He started his own non-profit organization – We are Able – to empower young people with disabilities and their families to realize the skills, gain the confidence, and improve the quality of their lives. The We Are Able Campaign raises awareness of people with disabilities by educating the populous on proper disability etiquette, as well as heightening the empathy of campaign participants through a stimulative experience whereby they take the pledge to “live” a day in the life of someone with a physical disability.