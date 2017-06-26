× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/26/17: Cancer Treatment Innovations, Illinois Manufacturing, & Social Media Influencers

This afternoon, President Trump’s travel ban developed as the Supreme Court allowed parts of the restrictions to take effect. Keeping an eye on the impact this has on the tech world, Jim Dalke and Karis Hustad looked at where the H1B Visa stands. Steve also discussed the Chicago Inno awareness campaign on cancer innovation in Chicago. Marty Ozinga owns Ozinga Ready-Mix-Concrete and shared with Steve his life long perspective on the manufacturing industry along with his optimistic outlook on the budget stalemate down in Springfield, and Randi Shaffer looked behind the scenes of today’s social media influences as they make money sitting pool side.