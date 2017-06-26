People visit the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, June 26, 2017, as justices issued their final rulings for the term, in Washington. The high court is letting a limited version of the Trump administration ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries take effect, a victory for President Donald Trump in the biggest legal controversy of his young presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
What’s Next For Trump’s Travel Ban? Fox News’ Shannon Bream Weighs In
Fox News’ Shannon Bream joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the latest with President Trump’s Travel Ban and the Supreme Court’s decision to hear the case while allowing portions to be implemented until their hearing in October.