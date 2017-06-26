× WGN Radio Theatre #192: Damon Runyon Theatre , Adv. Of Philip Marlowe & X Minus One

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on June 25, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Damon Runyon Theatre: Neat Strip” Starring-John Brown; (07-17-51) Next we have: “Adv. Of Philip Marlowe: Eager Witness” Starring-Gerald Mohr; (08-27-49). For our final episode of the night we have: “X Minus One: Saucer of Loneliness” Starring- Elaine Rost; (01-09-57)

