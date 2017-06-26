UCLA's Lonzo Ball (2) greets his brother LiAngelo Ball, left, and father LaVar Ball, right, after scoring 20 points in their 114-77 win over Long Beach State at an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Top Five @ 5 (6/27/17): President Trump And Prime Minister Modi, Russian Election Interference, Chance The Rapper And The Outspoken Lavar Ball
The Top Five@5 for Monday, June 26th, 2017:
President Trump prides himself on his social media presence with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian election meddling and President Obama, the new name for Air Force One, Chance the Rapper steals the BET Awards and the saga of Lavar and Lonzo Ball has a new wrinkle!