× Top Five @ 5 (6/27/17): President Trump And Prime Minister Modi, Russian Election Interference, Chance The Rapper And The Outspoken Lavar Ball

The Top Five@5 for Monday, June 26th, 2017:

President Trump prides himself on his social media presence with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian election meddling and President Obama, the new name for Air Force One, Chance the Rapper steals the BET Awards and the saga of Lavar and Lonzo Ball has a new wrinkle!