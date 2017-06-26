× TIME Writer Sarah Begley on Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary: J.K. Rowling wanted not to “write down to children”

TIME Staff Writer Sarah Begley joins John (who has never read a Harry Potter book) to describe what is special about the series on its 20th anniversary. She explains how J.K. Rowling was able to reach young children through the characters of Harry Potter, about global issues, and why Rowling’s writing left a mark for other female authors to follow.