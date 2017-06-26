A model of Hogwarts castle from the Harry Potter film series is unveiled at the Warner Bros Studio Tour, Watford, London. The Hogwarts castle model was built for the first film Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, it was created for aerial photography and was digitally scanned for CGI scenes. It took 86 artists and crew members to construct, measures over 50 feet in diameter and has over 2,500 fibre optic lights. Thursday, March 1, 2012. (AP Photo/Jonathan Short)
TIME Writer Sarah Begley on Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary: J.K. Rowling wanted not to “write down to children”
A model of Hogwarts castle from the Harry Potter film series is unveiled at the Warner Bros Studio Tour, Watford, London. The Hogwarts castle model was built for the first film Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, it was created for aerial photography and was digitally scanned for CGI scenes. It took 86 artists and crew members to construct, measures over 50 feet in diameter and has over 2,500 fibre optic lights. Thursday, March 1, 2012. (AP Photo/Jonathan Short)
TIME Staff Writer Sarah Begley joins John (who has never read a Harry Potter book) to describe what is special about the series on its 20th anniversary. She explains how J.K. Rowling was able to reach young children through the characters of Harry Potter, about global issues, and why Rowling’s writing left a mark for other female authors to follow.