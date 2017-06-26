× The Roe Conn Full Show (6/26/17): Shannon Bream And Mike Monico On The Supreme Court And Trump’s Travel Ban, Media And The White House, Eyes To The Skies And More!

The Roe Conn Show w/ Anna Davlantes for Monday, June 26th, 2017:

Tom Skilling talks with Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes about the upcoming storms towards the end of the week and the best stories from the Pride Parade. Fox News’ Shannon Bream then joins the show to talk about the latest with President Trump’s Travel Ban and then they check in with Legal Expert Mike Monico to discuss the Travel Ban more in depth and the other Supreme Court decisions as they head to recess for the summer. They then carry President Trump’s press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and share the Top Five @ 5.

Politico’s Natasha Korecki then talks with Roe and Anna about the latest in the rift between the White House and the Media as off-camera press briefings continue. They close the show talking about the need to pray on a turbulent AirAsia airplane, the state of the Cubs and preview their exciting Eyes to the Skies Remote Broadcast Friday in Lisle!