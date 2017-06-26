× The Opening Bell 6/26/17: Electric, Autonomous Vehicles Driving College Campuses

Autonomous vehicles are becoming more of a reality with today’s technology, but it’s not just the big car companies like GM, Tesla, and Toyota. Steve discussed the developing industry with Roman Kuropas (Founder and CEO of Innova EV) about how the electric vehicle is giving college campuses clean alternatives to shorter trips under within a few miles. Along with the changing auto industry, the media landscape is just as uncertain. Kumesh Aroomoogan (CEO of Accern) joined Steve to discuss his media analytics company looking to compete with news giants such as Bloomberg & Thomas Reuters news terminals.