The John Williams Show Full Podcast 06.26.17: Harry Potter turns 20, Masterpiece Cakeshop v. gay couple, NorthShore University HealthSystem

Today is the 20th anniversary of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter. John learns about the character and its value to the youth with TIME Staff Writer Sarah Begley. Then, John asks you whether you think a bakery owner’s refusal to do business with a gay couple is reason enough to be heard by the Supreme Court. And, NorthShore University HealthSystem Doctors Ki Wan Kim and Neil Friedman tell John about the the likelihood for lung cancer and more.