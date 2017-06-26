× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn is NOT actually from Norway…

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about Eric’s lineage, Governor Rauner negotiating a state budget, the recent use of the word ‘honorable’, and much more.

