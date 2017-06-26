× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 6-26-17

We have another stuffed show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy return for another spirited edition of “Touché,” Susan Noyes tells us about the Make it Better Foundation, we get a double dose of industry night as Paul Biasco and Dan Salls introduce us to their Logan Square restaurant Quiote, Smalls chef/owner Joaquin Soler talks about his decision to close the award-winning Albany Park Filipino barbecue restaurant and since it’s Monday night, we end the show in Studio 435 with some great music from the one and only Show You Suck!

